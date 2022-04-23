Gainesville restaurant evacuated after reports of smoke

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A restaurant was evacuated by Gainesville Fire Rescue crews after smoke began to circulate around the establishment.

GFR officials say smoke was pouring from the HVAC system of Seafood Dock near the Oaks Mall. No fire was located inside the building.

As a precaution, patrons of the restaurant were evacuated from the building as firefighters searched for the source of the smoke.

No injuries or structural damage are reported.

