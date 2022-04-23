Gator women drop heartbreaker to Texas A&M in SEC tennis tournament semis

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -For the third time, the UF women’s tennis program is hosting the SEC tournament. Unlike the other two prior occasions, however, the Gators will not be claiming the tournament title.

No. 4 seed Florida fell to No. 1 seed Texas A&M, 4-3 in Saturday’s semifinal at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex in Gainesville. The Gators drop to 19-5 overall and await NCAA tournament selection. The Aggies improve to 29-1 on the season.

The turning point occurred when the Aggies claimed the lone available doubles point with a decisive 7-6 win by Gianna Pielet and Renee McBryde in a tiebreaker over Emma Shelton and Carly Briggs. The UF tandem led the tiebreak, 3-0 before losing.

Shelton, Sara Dahlstrom, and Alicia Dudeney picked up singles wins for the Gators, all in straight sets, but Texas A&M claimed three of its own to seal the match. Tatiana Makarova took down UF’s Marlee Zein 7-6(5), 6-3 in the match clincher.

Florida will now have just under two weeks to prepare for the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, which begins on May 6.

