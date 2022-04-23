A man from Archer will compete in a national body building competition to give back to veterans

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

JONESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “I just want to give back to my brothers and sisters that are catching it hard in life”, it is that mindset that gets Bennie Crawford into the gym at six o’clock in the morning, to train for this years Mr. Health and Fitness online body building competition.

“Once I started working out and stuff it kinda coasts me along in life and it’s keeping me healthy. It’s keeping me motivated and that is why I am doing this exact thing now” said Crawford.

Bennie grew up in Archer and spent twenty-two years in the army with multiple tours in Iraq.

He hopes to use this competition to advocate and support veterans.

“The world and society can see if I can do something like this, they can put more effort in doing better for veterans” said Crawford.

Bennies love for fitness took off in the army, but began much earlier by watching his father.

“When he was small every time I lift up he wanted to lift. He would look at me and I would look at him and when I go up he would go up” said Bennie’s father, Bennie Crawford Sr.

He now has many family members involved in the body building and fitness world.

If Bennie wins the competition he will receive twenty-thousand dollars that will be used for a specific purpose.

“I’m going to open up a gym for disabled veterans and retired veterans, outsiders will be welcome” said Crawford.

The online competition will begin on April 26th and there will be four rounds of public voting that ends June 2nd.

