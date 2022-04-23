Man sentenced to 15 years in prison after being found in possession of a firearm with 20 prior felony convictions
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Deveon Jenkins, 29, of Ocala is sentenced to 15-years in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
A federal judge handed down the sentence today, five months after he pleaded guilty back in November.
Jenkins has 20 prior felony convictions.
Prosecutors say Jenkins was in the backseat of a car when Ocala Police pulled over the vehicle.
Police say they found the gun next to his feet.
