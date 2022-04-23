Man sentenced to 15 years in prison after being found in possession of a firearm with 20 prior felony convictions

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Deveon Jenkins, 29, of Ocala is sentenced to 15-years in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

A federal judge handed down the sentence today, five months after he pleaded guilty back in November.

Jenkins has 20 prior felony convictions.

Prosecutors say Jenkins was in the backseat of a car when Ocala Police pulled over the vehicle.

Police say they found the gun next to his feet.

TRENDING STORY: ASO officials back at table with Police Benevolent Association for negotiations

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.