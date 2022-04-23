Micanopy art show features a “highwaymen painter” in local art show

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A second-generation “highwaymen painter” is the main feature at a Micanopy art show.

Michael Sears is a black artist who specializes in Florida’s natural landscapes called, “highwaymen.”

Sears, among other artists, was hosted at the antique city mall for a live painting in Micanopy. He shared his life story with the audience.

The store is sharing a “highwaymen” exhibit as well.

