No. 1 Tennessee bashes Florida, 8-2 to open key SEC baseball series

Big series gets off to a sour start for UF
Florida renames ballpark, visitors make themselves at home
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -On a night that Florida set aside to celebrate the re-naming of its stadium in honor of baseball alum and long-time donor Gary Condron, visiting Tennessee truly made itself at home. The No. 1 Volunteers improved to 35-3 overall (15-1 SEC) with an 8-2 win over Florida to open a critical three-game series for the Gators (23-15 overall, 6-10 SEC).

UT did most of its damage in the second inning, scoring seven runs on five hits. Number eight and nine hitters Christian Moore and Cortland Lawson got the rally started with RBI singles. Jordan Beck delivered an RBI hit to make the score 4-0. Then, with two on and two out in the inning, Trey Lipscomb drilled a three-run homer to cap the rally. The Volunteers have now hit 89 homers as a team, the most in the nation. The Volunteers also took advantage of an error, a walk, and a hit batsman by Florida in the inning.

For the Gators, Ryan Slater took the loss, allowing eight earned runs in four and a third innings. His troubles included walking four batters and plunking a pair of hitters.

Mac Guscette collected one of Florida’s three hits, a solo home run in the fifth inning, his second of the season.

The teams continue their series Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

