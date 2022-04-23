Advertisement

No. 8 Gator softball team comes up short vs. No. 7 Arkansas, 5-4

late extra base hit proves to be the difference in tight SEC affair
Three doubles by Sides pave the way for Arkansas over Florida
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -For the first time, the Arkansas softball team has claimed a series win in Gainesville. And there’s still a game to go.

The Gators fell to the SEC-leading Razorbacks for the second straight game on Saturday, losing 5-4 at KSP Stadium. Florida falls to 35-11 overall, 11-9 in SEC, while Arkansas improves to 34-8 for the season, 13-4 in league play.

The difference in the game was KB Sides’ third double of the game, a run-scoring extra base hit in the sixth inning that brought home Cally Kildow with the go-ahead run, snapping a 4-4 tie.

Florida scored three of its runs on one swing. With two on and two out in the bottom of the first, Cheyenne Lindsey tripled down the right field line, allowing Skylar Wallace and Reagan Walsh to score. Lindsey was able to come home as well on a throwing error, giving Florida a 3-1 lead. The Gators scored their only other run on a sacrifice fly by Charla Echols in the third. Wallace and Kendra Falby each had two hits, but Florida was out-hit, 11-6.

In the circle, Rylee Trlicek took the loss in relief, allowing just one run on four hits in four innings of work.

Florida and Arkansas play their series finale Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

