Ocala Breeders Sales’ Spring sale comes to a close, bringing in $20M more than a year ago

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A record-breaking OBS Spring sale of two-year-olds in training came to a close today.

Yet another thoroughbred sold for seven figures.

A filly sired by Munnings out of Tensas Harbor went for $1.6M.

Over the four-day sale, 710 heads sold for more than $92M, $20M more than a year ago.

The next OBS auction is scheduled for June 7.

