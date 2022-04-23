Ocala Breeders Sales’ Spring sale comes to a close, bringing in $20M more than a year ago
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A record-breaking OBS Spring sale of two-year-olds in training came to a close today.
Yet another thoroughbred sold for seven figures.
A filly sired by Munnings out of Tensas Harbor went for $1.6M.
Over the four-day sale, 710 heads sold for more than $92M, $20M more than a year ago.
The next OBS auction is scheduled for June 7.
