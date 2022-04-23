Advertisement

Teen dies from drowning complications after water rescue, coroner says

Authorities say a teen has died from drowning complications after needing to be rescued from the ocean. (Source: WMBF)
By S.E. Jenkins and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A teen rescued last week after having trouble in the water at a South Carolina beach has died.

WMBF reports Andrea Renee Brown, 14, and her 15-year-old brother were swimming in the ocean when they suddenly needed to be rescued on April 15.

The teens were rushed to a local hospital, but the Horry County coroner said Brown ended up dying from drowning complications on Monday.

A family member said they were visiting the Grand Strand area from Four Oaks, North Carolina.

Myrtle Beach Fire Department Battalion Chief Marvin Hickman said about 15 rescue crews responded to the original call.

Hickman said it did not appear that the teens got stuck in a rip current but it was a red flag day with high surf and strong currents. He also cautioned all beachgoers to know their limits when in the water.

