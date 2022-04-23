UF lacrosse team runs past Temple, 18-7, secures a share of the AAC title

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The No. 10 Florida lacrosse team kept a couple of impressive streaks going in Saturday’s 18-7 win over visiting Temple on Senior Day at Donald R. Dizney Stadium. The Gators extended their winning streak to nine and clinched at least a share of the regular season AAC title, their 11th straight conference crown. UF has also now won 56 straight conference games.

Florida jumped out to a 5-1 lead after one quarter and blew out the Owls by halftime thanks to an eight-goal second quarter that made the score 13-4 at the break.

Danielle Pavinelli was one of six Gators to have a multi-goal game. Pavinelli scored five goals to go along with two assists. Emma LoPinto, Josie Hahn, and Emily Heller each scored twice, while LoPinto led the team with three assists.

Florida (11-4 overall, 4-0 AAC) can capture the outright regular season conference title with a victory at East Carolina next Saturday. The Gators play their home finale Wednesday versus Jacksonville at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.