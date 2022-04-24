Advertisement

45th annual Wild Hog Canoe Race attracts racers nationwide

Racers from all of the country trek down the Waccasassa River
By Erica Nicole
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - During the 45th Wild Hog Canoe Race, racers traveled not only from all over the state, but from around the country.

One racer travels from St. Petersburg every year to compete.

“I was here in the second year that they had it in 1978 and that’s where this shirt comes from so and I’ve done most of the races since that time,” said John Edwards, racer.

The proceeds from today’s event help fund the Arc of Levy County which serves those with disabilities.

“I really take lot of pleasure in being able to help those people because u like a lot of people, they’re not able to help themselves so we enjoy helping them,” said Keith Maynard, head coordinator.

The race doubled as a family-friendly event for those not on the water. The community was able to celebrate with live music and food, as well as a zip-line, petting zoo and bounce houses for the kids. Two friends have been participating in the race since 2018 and they said their goal was to do better than they did last year.

“We’ve done recreational every year. Last year we got fourth in recreation overall and this year hopefully we did better than that so,” said Austin Fowler, racer.

The race is about 15 miles long and it can take racers anywhere from two to three hours to finish. As they approach the finish line, everyone is cheering them on and welcoming them to the celebration.

“After 20 minutes you’re all numb, you don’t feel a thing. You’re like on cruise control,” said Fowler.

“A lot of turns, a lot of rocks, a lot of crashing. The water is really low so we kept scraping on rocks and almost got a few holes in our boat,” said Nicholas Seidel, racer.

171 racers participated this year and organizers hope the canoe race will continue to grow each year.

