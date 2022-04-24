After a two year hiatus, the 4th annual WestFest music festival returns to Newberry

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Newberry held its 4th annual WestFest music festival after COVID-19 cancelled the event the past two years.

The festival, which was free of charge, started six years ago in order to give back to the community, while also bringing in a crowd outside of Newberry.

Musicians traveled from all over the state to perform at the festival including JB Crockett, Cameron Wheaton and Hannah Harber and the Lionhearts.

In addition to the great lineup of musical artists, local eateries and beverage vendors were available for purchase, as well as bounce houses for the kids.

“You know WestFest was on the up and coming and we were going to become the music festival in North Central Florida. We missed a couple of years because of COVID so it is so wonderful to have the community come back out, to be able to get together again here in Lois Forte Park, sit back and enjoy some music and just fellowship with each other,” said Jordan Marlowe, Mayor of Newberry.

Organizers say they are pleased with the turnout, but are hoping the festival will become the biggest music festival in North Central Florida.

