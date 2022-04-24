Blown lead comes back to bite Gators; Tennessee beats UF in 11 to complete sweep

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Everything was falling into place for the Florida baseball team to upset No. 1 Tennessee and salvage one win out of their three-game series. Then suddenly, things fell apart.

The Volunteers overcame Brandon Neely’s no-hit bid which lasted into the seventh inning, tied Sunday’s series finale on Christian Moore’s two-out, two-run single in the top of the ninth, and won it in the 11th on a two-run homer by Moore to finish off a sweep of the Gators, 6-4.

Neely was outstanding in his third career start. The freshman righthander pitched into the eighth, allowed just one hit, one run, and struck out eight batters. Florida still led, 4-2 until Blake Purnell allowed Moore’s game-tying hit. Tyler Nesbitt was on the mound for Moore’s homer in extras.

Another standout performer for Florida was Jac Caglianone. The freshman started at DH and bashed his first career homer in the fourth inning and later added a sacrifice fly. Sterlin Thompson had two of Florida’s six hits.

Tennessee improves to 37-3 overall, and 17-1 in SEC play, the best conference record through 18 games in the league’s history.

Florida slumps to 23-17 overall and 6-12 in league play, and finds itself in a position where it must collect wins in a hurry in order to reach the NCAA tournament.

