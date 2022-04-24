Advertisement

Gainesville man arrested for attempted Homicide and Unlawful Weapon Fire.

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man was arrested after he tried to rob and kill another man near Archer Road.

Alachua County sheriff’s deputies report that 41-year-old Donteau Ontrais Symonette was at a neighborhood card game when he left to get more cash.

Deputies say when he returned, he took out a black handgun and demanded that everyone empty their pockets. He then fired a bullet into the floor.

Symonette struck one man multiple times in the head with the weapon. He also attempted to shoot him in the head. However, the gun malfunctioned according to law enforcement.

Symonette was found by deputies in a black truck on southwest archer road.

He is charged with attempted homicide and unlawfully firing a weapon.

