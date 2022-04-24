High Springs celebrates its 45th annual Pioneer Days Festival

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - People traveled to High Springs this weekend for a festival that took them back in time. The town hosted it’s 45th annual Pioneer Days festival.

The two-day event is dedicated to town history and life people lived back in 1880′s and early 1900s.

Spectators were treated with a miniature train show, a cowboy shootout and more than one hundred vendors. Michael Powers played a cowboy in the shootout and said he’s been acting at the festival for years.

“I’ve been doing wild west shows for almost 25 years now and this started 46 years ago or so at as a local gun fight on main street and it involved to this wonderful thing we have here this weekend.”

Organizers said this year’s festival doubled in size compared to last year and plan to add new things for 2023.

