New Zion A.M.E. Church in Raleigh celebrates 130th anniversary

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

RALEIGH, Fla. (WCJB) - Since 1892 New Zion A.M.E Church in Raleigh has been a safe haven for people to worship for years.

“It wasn’t even a building they were just praising god in the woods and later on in a tent, but basically hiding in the woods to worship god from the racist separatism they had back then,” said church member Larry Johnson.

Even in the 1970s this church was wooden and falling apart. Thomas Days Sr. one of the oldest living members remembers when former pastor Rev. Leroy Johnson turned it into what it is today.

“This church was thrown out of these windows after it was built piece by piece.”

As the church celebrated its 130th anniversary by prayer and singing Rev. Johnson’s son remembers what his dad did for the community.

“He had to deal with people trying to run him off the road just to get to church back in the early 70s so it was a lot of racial tension even on the way to church on Sunday mornings.”

The current pastor Rev. Mandella Smith wants the church’s legacy to live on.

“They went through some hard struggles and they made the way for us and we have to continue to go forward we’re celebrating for keeping us during those hard times.”

As they all hope the church lives to tell its history for 130 more years.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.