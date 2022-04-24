Three Gainesville men arrested for breaking into vehicles

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several men were arrested by sheriff’s deputies after breaking into vehicles.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jacques Cummings, Jaquiez James, and Ah’naji Malique Bacon after they broke into several vehicles.

Deputies say the men were pulling on car doors and took credit cards from six cars they opened.

The trio attempted to flee in a stolen jeep when deputies stopped them.

The men were arrested on charges of burglary of an occupied conveyance.

