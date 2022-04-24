Top-ranked Tennessee stymies Florida baseball team again, 3-0

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The No. 1 Tennessee Vols are demonstrating signs of a baseball team that can do it all, and for the last two nights, the Gators have been witness to it.

Florida fell to UT for the second straight night and managed just two hits in a 3-0 loss on Saturday at Condron Ballpark. The loss sends the Gators to 6-11 in SEC play, 23-16 overall. The Volunteers are an outstanding 36-3 for the season, and matched the best start in SEC history at 16-1 in conference play.

All of the scoring came on a pair of Tennessee homers. Luc Lipcius went deep leading off the top of the fifth, and Drew Gilbert clubbed a two-run bomb an inning later. The Vols lead the nation with 91 homers.

Brandon Sproat was tagged with the loss but pitched well, allowing just five hits and striking out four in six-plus innings of work. Blade Tidwell went four and two thirds for UT, allowing two hits. The big moment took place in the fourth, when Tidwell struck out BT Riopelle on a 3-2 pitch with runners on first and second to end the inning. Florida did not advance a runner to third base in the game.

The Gators have collected just five hits in the first two games of the series combined and look to avoid the sweep on Sunday at noon.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.