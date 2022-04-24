Advertisement

Top-ranked Tennessee stymies Florida baseball team again, 3-0

Volunteers match best 17-game start in SEC history
Gators 6-11 in SEC play after Saturday's loss
Gators 6-11 in SEC play after Saturday's loss(WCJB)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The No. 1 Tennessee Vols are demonstrating signs of a baseball team that can do it all, and for the last two nights, the Gators have been witness to it.

Florida fell to UT for the second straight night and managed just two hits in a 3-0 loss on Saturday at Condron Ballpark. The loss sends the Gators to 6-11 in SEC play, 23-16 overall. The Volunteers are an outstanding 36-3 for the season, and matched the best start in SEC history at 16-1 in conference play.

All of the scoring came on a pair of Tennessee homers. Luc Lipcius went deep leading off the top of the fifth, and Drew Gilbert clubbed a two-run bomb an inning later. The Vols lead the nation with 91 homers.

Brandon Sproat was tagged with the loss but pitched well, allowing just five hits and striking out four in six-plus innings of work. Blade Tidwell went four and two thirds for UT, allowing two hits. The big moment took place in the fourth, when Tidwell struck out BT Riopelle on a 3-2 pitch with runners on first and second to end the inning. Florida did not advance a runner to third base in the game.

The Gators have collected just five hits in the first two games of the series combined and look to avoid the sweep on Sunday at noon.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County
Teen arrested by Ocala police on a first-degree murder charge
Teen arrested by Ocala police on a first-degree murder charge
GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
BREAKING NEWS: GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting

Latest News

KSP Stadium, Saturday
No. 8 Gator softball team comes up short vs. No. 7 Arkansas, 5-4
Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex, Saturday
Gator women drop heartbreaker to Texas A&M in SEC tennis tournament semis
Donald R. Dizney Stadium, Saturday
UF lacrosse team runs past Temple, 18-7, secures a share of the AAC title
Elizabeth Hightower prepares to throw a pitch for Florida in their game against Arkansas.
No. 8 Florida softball run-ruled by No. 7 Arkansas in series opener