UF softball team drops third straight to Arkansas, 2-0

Chenise Delce’s complete game shuts down Florida bats
Gators manage just two hits in third straight loss to Razorbacks
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -No. 8 Florida was shut out for the fourth time in SEC play on Sunday in a 2-0 loss to first place and No. 7 Arkansas. The Razorbacks, who had already claimed a series win in Gainesville for the first time, completed a three-game sweep of the Gators and reach 14-4 in the SEC (35-8 overall).

Florida (11-10 in SEC play, 35-12) lost despite allowing just four Razorback hits. One was a solo homer by Danielle Gibson leading off the second inning, her 15th of the season. Arkansas scored its other run on a throwing error in the sixth inning.

Elizabeth Hightower (12-5) took the loss but pitched well, allowing one earned run in five and a third innings. Chenise Delce went the distance for the Razorbacks, struck out eight Gators, and allowed just two hits.

Florida stays at home to face Stetson on Wednesday before traveling to LSU next weekend.

