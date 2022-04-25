Bicyclist dead after being struck by a vehicle on Waldo Road

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - A 28-year-old man from Starke is dead after being hit while riding his bicycle on Waldo Rd. near NE 127th St.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers responded to the scene around 8 am.

“FHP was notified that there was a subject laying alongside the roadway,” said Lt. Patrick Riordan, Public Affairs Officer for Troop B of FHP.

Troopers said they believe the man was hit early this morning right off a busy stretch of Waldo Rd., but they’re not 100% sure.

“What we do believe is that this crash happened sometime after midnight,” said Riordan.

FHP seeks info on 1998 to 04 F250/F350 truck or a 2000 to 2004 Ford Excursion. Vehicle should have significant damage to right front headlight. This vehicle struck & killed a bicyclist between 12:00 A- 7:00 AM on 4/25/22 on SR 24, 1.6 miles west of Waldo & then fled the scene. — FHP Gainesville (@FHPGainesville) April 25, 2022

“Many times there’s evidence on the road that we have to gather that we can’t delay something that’s the reason we do in fact close the roads,” said Riordan.

He said because they don’t know the exact time of the crash, the community’s help is incredibly important.

“We’re not necessarily looking for someone who might’ve seen a car traveling in the area 7 or 8 o’clock in the morning but we’re maybe a little earlier in the night by several hours.”

Troopers ask if you have any information report it to your local crime stoppers.

