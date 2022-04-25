Advertisement

Bicyclist dead after being struck by a vehicle on Waldo Road

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - A 28-year-old man from Starke is dead after being hit while riding his bicycle on Waldo Rd. near NE 127th St.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers responded to the scene around 8 am.

“FHP was notified that there was a subject laying alongside the roadway,” said Lt. Patrick Riordan, Public Affairs Officer for Troop B of FHP.

Troopers said they believe the man was hit early this morning right off a busy stretch of Waldo Rd., but they’re not 100% sure.

“What we do believe is that this crash happened sometime after midnight,” said Riordan.

“Many times there’s evidence on the road that we have to gather that we can’t delay something that’s the reason we do in fact close the roads,” said Riordan.

He said because they don’t know the exact time of the crash, the community’s help is incredibly important.

“We’re not necessarily looking for someone who might’ve seen a car traveling in the area 7 or 8 o’clock in the morning but we’re maybe a little earlier in the night by several hours.”

Troopers ask if you have any information report it to your local crime stoppers.

TRENDING STORY: Two are hospitalized after a stovetop fire at Carver Garden Apartments

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County
Teen arrested by Ocala police on a first-degree murder charge
Teen arrested by Ocala police on a first-degree murder charge
GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
BREAKING NEWS: GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting

Latest News

An Alachua girl scout in the Gateway Council received the gold award
An Alachua girl scout in the Gateway Council was one of 29 girls to receive the gold award
An Alachua girl scout in the Gateway Council received the gold award
An Alachua girl scout in the Gateway Council received the gold award
Gold Apple horse given to this years teacher of the year recipient
Marion County public schools’ Teacher of the Year award is given with a new trophy
Marion County public schools’ Teacher of the Year award is given with a new trophy
Marion County public schools’ Teacher of the Year award is given with a new trophy
UPDATE: FHP troopers identify the type of vehicle suspected in hit and run on Waldo Road
UPDATE: FHP troopers identify the type of vehicle suspected in hit and run on Waldo Road