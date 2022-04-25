The Bookhouse is hosting the Friends of the Library fall book sale

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Friends of the Library fall book sale continues in Alachua County.

All proceeds made go towards the Alachua County Library District and Community Literacy Projects.

TRENDING STORY: Two are hospitalized after a stovetop fire at Carver Garden Apartments

The sale continues Tuesday and Wednesday with prices going down on items.

You can shop the sale from noon to 6 p.m. at the Bookhouse on 430 North Main Street.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.