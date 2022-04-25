Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies searching for drive-by shooting gunman who put a 26-year-old in critical condition

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Deputies are searching for the gunman involved in another drive-by shooting that occurred in Columbia County.

Deputies say a 26-year-old was shot inside a home on Northwest Moore Road near US-41 North of Lake City.

That victim was in critical condition when taken to the hospital.

Officials suspect that someone drove by the house at 10 a.m, firing into the home and fleeing.

Another adult and an infant were in the home at the time of the shooting.

