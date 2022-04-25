Advertisement

Family of children who disappeared in Miss. River heartbroken as search continues

By Amanda Roberts and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A terrifying night turned into a tearful morning as family members began to realize their little ones may not come home, WVUE reported.

Dozens of family members stayed near the Algiers levee hoping for good news from crews searching overnight and into the morning. Dive teams also combed the river bottom.

Nedra Berry says they had just buried another family member the night before when she got a call from her brother.

“My brother called me screaming, ‘Nedra I need you, my babies are in the water, I can’t get to my babies. Come.’ I’ve never heard a man cry out for his children the way my brother cried out for his children. Never,” Berry said.

They say this was the first time they let 14-year-old Brandy Wilson, her 8-year-old sister Ally Berry Wilson, and a 15-year-old male friend venture off from home believing they were playing near the river when they slipped in.

Family members identified two of the three children who disappeared into the Mississippi River...
Family members identified two of the three children who disappeared into the Mississippi River on Saturday as 14-year-old Brandy Wilson and her 8-year-old sister Ally Berry Wilson.(Family)

As the family waited through the rain, the girls’ mother, Octavia Wilson, rushed to the levee hoping for a better outcome.

“They said that my 14-year-old went under first and then her friend tried to save her and my 8-year-old tried to help her sister and went under. I need them,” said Wilson.

The family says their hearts are breaking.

“This is the hardest thing my family has ever had to deal with, to bury two of my nieces at one time. I just hope that we all can come back from it. I know they’re not breathing in that water, I just hope they can get their bodies out of there so we can do the proper things to give them a proper service. That’s the only hope we have,” said Sharon Johnson, the aunt of the two girls.

They say they’ll lean on each other and their family’s faith as they wait.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County
Teen arrested by Ocala police on a first-degree murder charge
Teen arrested by Ocala police on a first-degree murder charge
GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
BREAKING NEWS: GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting

Latest News

A juvenile female was found with a gunshot wound to her body in the 400 block of Burgundy...
3-year-old girl shot, killed inside home in New Orleans’ French Quarter; 2 brothers detained
A Colorado man was convicted on 16 drug charges as part of a drug trafficking organization.
Man convicted on 16 charges for distributing meth in drug trafficking organization
WWII veteran Chester Wilson recently celebrated his 108th birthday.
‘Chester Wilson Day’: WWII veteran celebrates 108th birthday
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm delivers a press conference on Monday, April 25, 2022....
Suspect arrested in Wisconsin homicide investigation
Alec Baldwin is approached by a law enforcement official after the shooting on the set of the...
Videos show aftermath of film-set shooting, Baldwin reaction