Florida Department of Health reports an uptick in COVID-19 cases

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting nearly 21,000 new COVID-19 cases last week.

That figure is about double the weekly county from a month ago.

Alachua County had the biggest jump in case of numbers in North Central Florida, up 51 cases from the last bi-weekly report.

13 cases were added in Marion County, 14 in Bradford County, and 11 in Columbia County.

