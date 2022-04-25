Advertisement

Florida Department of Health reports an uptick in COVID-19 cases

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting nearly 21,000 new COVID-19 cases last week.

That figure is about double the weekly county from a month ago.

Alachua County had the biggest jump in case of numbers in North Central Florida, up 51 cases from the last bi-weekly report.

13 cases were added in Marion County, 14 in Bradford County, and 11 in Columbia County.

