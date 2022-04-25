Gainesville Health and Fitness: Hamstring and bicep exercises
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:11 AM EDT
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There are so many options to choose from when deciding on an exercise machine.
Our friends at Gainesville Health and Fitness break down a few in their line.
RELATED STORY: Gainesville Health and Fitness: Muscle failure workout
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.