Gainesville man arrested for allegedly attempting to stab and strangle his girlfriend

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lenworth Watson, 29, was arrested in Gainesville after he tried to strangle and stab his girlfriend according to ACSO.

Deputies say Watson got into an argument with his girlfriend at The Crossings at Santa Fe apartments and held a knife to her neck, before attempting to stab and cut the victim.

Watson is being charged with attempted murder, domestic battery, and false imprisonment.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville man arrested for attempted Homicide and Unlawful Weapon Fire

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.