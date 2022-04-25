Gator great Chris Rainey starts new speed camp in Belleview

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s been a while since we’ve had rain in North Central Florida.

But even on the driest of days in The Swamp, it wasn’t that long ago that former Gators’ running back Chris Rainey was making people miss left and right. He even took his speed to the National and Canadian Football League and now he’s bringing the need for speed to North Central Florida.

Just this month, he opened his speed camp in Belleview, and if you’ve seen Chris in the open field, you’d consider the camp to be aptly named.

Rainey says the idea and the name came easy to him because “since everybody knows I’m fast I can start my own training, so that’s why I called it the Chris Rainey Speed Factory.”

Chris and his family recently returned to North Central Florida, and after visiting the region he “just knew it was the perfect spot for the training center too because I was thinking about the future, not the present.”

Chris says speed is essential in every sport, and that his training involves “trying to stop them from thinking a lot. Just go through it. If you mess up, make sure you mess up 100 percent.”

On top of becoming as fast and agile as possible, he wants to emphasize to the athletes he trains that “it starts with school. You have to go to school, get good grades and all that kind of stuff. I know it’s boring but you have to do it. Force yourself.”

The camp runs three days a week at the Belleview Sportsplex. And he hopes to secure his own indoor facility nearby soon.

For more information on how to participate in the camp, you can visit the following:

Chris Rainey’s Instagram: r.a.i.n.e.y26.

Call 352-476-2286

Email ChrisRaineySpeedFactory@gmail.com

