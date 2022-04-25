A growing Ocala: Changes to roads and how an increased population is impacting schools

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Tracey Gavidia was sitting at a picnic table with a friend when we asked her what she thought about Ocala — a rapidly evolving city. According to data collected by the U.S. Census Bureau in 2020, 63,591 people decided to call the north-central Florida city home. That’s up from 56,315 people in 2010 when the last count was taken.

“I have enjoyed seeing how they’ve spruced up downtown,” Gavidia said. “It feels more touristy, but [overall] I enjoy living in Ocala.”

And the one thing that is almost certain to come with this type of growth, is traffic.

Marketing & Communication Manager for the City of Ocala, Ashley Dobbs said changes are coming to the intersection of SE Watula Ave. and SE Fifth St. In early March, the traffic and engineering department for the city, conducted a safety study and determined that “there were limited views,” when entering onto Watula Ave.

So starting tomorrow, all traffic will now have to stop for a stop sign at that intersection. Several message boards have been set up to warn drivers of the transition.

“We definitely take those things into consideration and that’s kind of how this evolved and that’s why it’s going to be switched over to a four-way stop,” Dobbs said.

On Wednesday, April 20, Dobbs sent out a press release about the change, writing, “signals will flash red, and all-way stop signs will be added to all approaches.” During an interview Monday, Dobbs said the cost to install these new signs would be minimal.

“Implementing that signage is going to be the most cost-effective,” said Dobbs.

A spokesperson for the Ocala Police Department said there won’t be an increased police presence in the area during the transition as there is no current traffic unit, but the goal is to form one in the future.

Also on Watula ave -- construction of new townhomes has Marion County Public School officials thinking. The concrete has already been poured and the foundation for the complex has been set.

The school district as a whole is at about 80% capacity, but that number isn’t distributed equally. The Public Relations Director for Marion County Public Scholls (MCPS) Kevin Christian said, this year, the district is “almost 1,100 students over projection,” from its initial estimate.

“If we have an influx of students in the Southwest side of the county, which is happening, we can’t just say ‘okay, well those schools can handle it,’ because many of those schools can’t handle it. They’re already at capacity, or over capacity,” Christian said.

And it seems like there isn’t an easy fix. Christian said district officials can’t make the decision to build without the blessing from the state department of education or the local taxpayers.

“In Florida, because we are set up where the state has to approve new funding for a new school or local residents have to foot the entire bill, and right now, I’m not sure if either of those can happen any time soon,” Christian explained.

So, for now, it’s a fluctuating problem with no clear solution.

