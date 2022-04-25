Advertisement

Guns were leading cause of death for children and teens in 2020

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found more than 4,300 kids younger than the age...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found more than 4,300 kids younger than the age of 20 died from firearm-related incidents in 2020.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:15 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - According to new data, guns were the leading cause of death in children and teens in 2020.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found more than 4,300 kids younger than the age of 20 died from firearm-related incidents that year.

That’s a nearly 30 percent increase from the year before.

The analysis was published in a letter in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Health experts said this is further evidence that gun violence increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, though the analysis doesn’t indicate what caused the increase.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County
Teen arrested by Ocala police on a first-degree murder charge
Teen arrested by Ocala police on a first-degree murder charge
GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
BREAKING NEWS: GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting

Latest News

There is not much left of Novotoshkivka, a small village in eastern Ukraine, new drone video...
Russia pounds eastern Ukraine as West promises Kyiv new arms
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House complex...
Harris positive for COVID-19, Biden not ‘close contact’
The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday in the administration’s appeal of lower-court...
Supreme Court wrestles with Trump asylum policy Biden wants to end
Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly kidnapped 3-month-old Brandon Cuellar in San...
Woman detained in California kidnapping of baby by stranger
An Ohio teenager admitted to intentionally shooting his stepfather in the face with a crossbow...
Teen gets house arrest after shooting stepdad in face with crossbow, attorneys say