The Junior League of Gainesville hosts its first Tour of Venues

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Junior League of Gainesville held its largest fund raising event of the year.

It’s usually a self guided tour of kitchens at homes in Gainesville, but after a two year break, organizers decided to have a tour of venues.

There was a total of six stops on the tour which included a newly renovated sorority house, Sweetwater Branch Inn, the Dunbar Hotel, Magnolia Inn, 1908 grand and Marjorie Spears Home.

“Within our league it’s probably one of our favorite events. We get to talk a little bit about Junior League and what we do and share that message with everyone. Then they get to have a really fun time as they kind of tour throughout the different venues so we’re just excited to be back at it and have a little bit of a sense of normalcy this year,” said Lacie Klann, President of Junior League of Gainesville.

More than 100 tickets were sold and the proceeds will support the needs of women and children in Gainesville.

