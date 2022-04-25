Marion County Commissioners approve septic-to-sewer conversion plan to reduce pollution

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Commissioners approved a septic-to-sewer conversion plan that could save on costs and reduce water contamination.

The program intends to convert homes with existing septic systems to sewer systems and is meant to reduce pollution into water sources.

The county is using a portion of its $72M American Rescue Plan funds on the conversions and officials say converting cuts the cost of septic tank maintenance out of a monthly utility bill.

Silver Springs Shores is the highest prioritized neighborhood.

