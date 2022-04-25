Ocala CEP highlights the Marion Cultural Alliance’s new art exhibit

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion Cultural Alliance is premiering a new art exhibit.

Our friends from the CEP share how these artists want to inspire creativity and collaboration.

RELATED STORY: Ocala CEP highlights the population and job growth of the city

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.