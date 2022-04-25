Advertisement

Public Education Foundation of Marion County to recognize teacher of the year

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The herd of acrylic horses scattered around Ocala is growing larger thanks to the Public Education Foundation of Marion County.

This week they’re raising awareness for the programs and resources offered while recognizing the districts new teacher of the year.

Leah Bender, a teacher at West Port High School, will unveil the new horse statue on Friday outside of her school.

Marion County Public School’s Public Relations Officer Greg Davis said this is the first year of the new tradition.

“It’s a great tie in to teacher appreciation week, which is the following week, so from now one the last Friday of April will be Public Education Foundation of Marion County Day.”

The Public Education Foundation of Marion County offers a variety of resources and programs to students and staff within the district.

Other foundation programs include Take Stock in Children, which is a scholarship and mentoring program for at-risk youth.

