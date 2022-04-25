Public Education Foundation of Marion County to recognize teacher of the year

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The herd of acrylic horses scattered around Ocala is growing larger thanks to the Public Education Foundation of Marion County.

This week they’re raising awareness for the programs and resources offered while recognizing the districts new teacher of the year.

Leah Bender, a teacher at West Port High School, will unveil the new horse statue on Friday outside of her school.

Marion County Public School’s Public Relations Officer Greg Davis said this is the first year of the new tradition.

“It’s a great tie in to teacher appreciation week, which is the following week, so from now one the last Friday of April will be Public Education Foundation of Marion County Day.”

The Public Education Foundation of Marion County offers a variety of resources and programs to students and staff within the district.

Other foundation programs include Take Stock in Children, which is a scholarship and mentoring program for at-risk youth.

