The Samuel Proctor Oral History Program is holding an online presentation

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:42 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Samuel Proctor Oral History Program is hosting a presentation online.

Allison Mitchell will present Battle for the Ballot, the struggle for voting rights in Florida.

Mitchell is a University of Virginia P.H.D candidate in history and is a UF alumnus.

She will give her oral presentation online at noon.

