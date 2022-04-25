The Samuel Proctor Oral History Program is holding an online presentation

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Samuel Proctor Oral History Program is hosting a presentation online.

Allison Mitchell will present Battle for the Ballot, the struggle for voting rights in Florida.

Mitchell is a University of Virginia P.H.D candidate in history and is a UF alumnus.

She will give her oral presentation online at noon.

