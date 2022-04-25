The Samuel Proctor Oral History Program is holding an online presentation
Apr. 25, 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Samuel Proctor Oral History Program is hosting a presentation online.
Allison Mitchell will present Battle for the Ballot, the struggle for voting rights in Florida.
Mitchell is a University of Virginia P.H.D candidate in history and is a UF alumnus.
She will give her oral presentation online at noon.
