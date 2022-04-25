Thousands of people support local artists at 42nd Fifth Avenue Arts Festival

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It was an afternoon of jazz and reggae at the 42nd Fifth Avenue Arts Festival.

The event was 3 days worth of performances and visual arts, but the purpose was to celebrate the history of a historic African American community.

“So the festival was originally started by our original creator Nkwanda Jah as a way to celebrate the cultural art and history of the fifth avenue area,” said Courtney Scott, coordinator.

As a part of pre-festival activities, a reception was held on Friday to educate the community on the historical past of fifth avenue.

“It was one of the first places where African Americans moved to after emancipation and they set up communities, business, churches and really thrived,” said Scott.

When the festival began back in 1979, fewer than 100 people attended. Over the years, the festival has grown bigger and bigger, hosting thousands of more people each year.

“It just brings us all together and we’re really happy,” said Scott.

After a break due to COVID-19, artists were finally able to showcase their talents to the community once again.

