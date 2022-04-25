Top-ranked Gators earn SEC men’s tennis title with sweep of Kentucky

ATHENS, Ga. (WCJB) -A year after winning the NCAA men’s tennis title, the Florida Gators captured the one championship that eluded them in 2021--The SEC tournament crown.

Florida swept Kentucky, 4-0 on Sunday in Athens, Georgia to complete its first sweep of the conference regular season and postseason titles since 2005. The top-ranked Gators have now won their last 18 matches and improve to 23-2 overall.

After earning the doubles point thanks to victories by the tandems of Nate Bonetto / Duarte Vale and Ben Shelton / Sam Riffice, the Gators went to work in singles, knowing they would need three team points for the championship.

Riffice, Shelton, and Josh Goodger all won matches in straight sets to make it a quick afternoon on the court for the Gators. Florida’s other three players, whose matches were not necessary to have completed, were all leading or tied at the time of the clinching point by Shelton (tournament MVP). The win by Goodger was the 100th of his career.

Florida awaits NCAA selection on Monday, May 2.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.