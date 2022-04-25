Tuscawilla Park is hosting a senior fishing derby
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:11 AM EDT
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala organizers are holding a senior fishing derby.
This catch and release event is free for those 50 years and older.
TRENDING STORY: Gainesville man arrested for attempted Homicide and Unlawful Weapon Fire.
Lunch, prizes, and bait will be provided.
The fishing derby will be from 9 a.m. to noon at Tuscawilla Park.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.