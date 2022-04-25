Advertisement

Tuscawilla Park is hosting a senior fishing derby

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:11 AM EDT
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala organizers are holding a senior fishing derby.

This catch and release event is free for those 50 years and older.

Lunch, prizes, and bait will be provided.

The fishing derby will be from 9 a.m. to noon at Tuscawilla Park.

