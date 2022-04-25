Advertisement

Two people shot after Cross City drive-by shooting; suspect still at-large

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Dixie County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a drive-by shooting suspect after two people were shot in Cross City.

According to sheriff’s office officials, the two adult victims were taken to the hospital after they were found in the area of Northeast 106th Street and Northeast 220th Avenue with gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cross City Police Department.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville man arrested for allegedly attempting to stab and strangle his girlfriend

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County
Teen arrested by Ocala police on a first-degree murder charge
Teen arrested by Ocala police on a first-degree murder charge
GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
BREAKING NEWS: GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting

Latest News

Old Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Gainesville
Gainesville pastor calls on community to renovate an historic Black church
Old Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Gainesville
Gainesville pastor calls on community to renovate an historic Black church
NFL Draft Profile: Kaiir Elam
Lake Charles Police holding drug take-back event on Oct. 23
Law enforcement officials urging residents to take advantage of National Prescription Take Back Day
Silver Springs teenager arrested after repeatedly stabbing girlfriend’s father
Silver Springs teenager arrested after repeatedly stabbing girlfriend’s father