Two people shot after Cross City drive-by shooting; suspect still at-large

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Dixie County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a drive-by shooting suspect after two people were shot in Cross City.

According to sheriff’s office officials, the two adult victims were taken to the hospital after they were found in the area of Northeast 106th Street and Northeast 220th Avenue with gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cross City Police Department.

