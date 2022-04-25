University of Florida student arrested for sexual battery

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A University of Florida student is behind bars accused of choking a friend after they went out for lunch and touching her inappropriately.

According to officials with Gainesville Police Department, 19-year-old Bipong Zhang was arrested after the victim came forward claiming Zhang grabbed her throat multiple times and forced her to drink alcohol.

She also says Zhang touched her genitals and bit her lip and breasts.

Zhang is being held at the Alachua County Jail on felony sexual battery charges.

