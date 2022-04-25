Advertisement

University of Florida student arrested for sexual battery

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A University of Florida student is behind bars accused of choking a friend after they went out for lunch and touching her inappropriately.

According to officials with Gainesville Police Department, 19-year-old Bipong Zhang was arrested after the victim came forward claiming Zhang grabbed her throat multiple times and forced her to drink alcohol.

She also says Zhang touched her genitals and bit her lip and breasts.

Zhang is being held at the Alachua County Jail on felony sexual battery charges.

