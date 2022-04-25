The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Monday, Newberry city commissioners return to plan for new plans for city hall. Commissioners will review conceptual plans for the building, which is just one of the early steps to building the facility.

On Wednesday a fair housing forum will be held online. The Alachua County Equal Opportunity Office and the city of Gainesville Office of Equity and Inclusion are co-sponsors. Panelists will talk about local housing ordinances, the renter’s rights ordinance, and housing protections for section 8 voucher holders.

The annual youth job fair returns to Marion County on Thursday. The in-person job fair is designed for 16-to-24-year-olds looking for full or part-time employment jobs, permanent, temporary, or just for the summer.

UF’s university-wide spring commencement gets underway Friday night at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Appropriately for the swamp, Gator football great Tim Tebow will be the commencement speaker. The event is open to the public.

