Alachua County Public Schools officials asking for internet access survey responses

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public Schools want to know about your ability to access the internet.

A survey is being sent home with students in the county this week.

The survey is asking about access to the internet and internet-connected devices at home.

The survey is also available online.

The deadline to complete it is May 13th.

