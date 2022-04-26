Alachua County Supervisor of Elections announces new voting precinct

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Some voters have a new precinct to cast their ballot in Northwest Alachua county.

“We have to add a new precinct and a cost comes with that but we’re going to try to absorb that cost in our current FY 2022 budget,” said Supervisor of Elections, Kim Barton.

The addition is based on 2020 census data and the recently approved congressional maps, according to Barton. Precinct 64 is between Newberry and the city of Alachua.

“Having said that, if down the road, we have to come back to you, we’re just trying to absorb it.”

Alachua County commissioners unanimously approved Barton’s request for the new precinct.

“And as I said, we are on a tight timeline. We have to start training our poll workers in May. We start in the beginning of May. When the precinct lines are approved, it’s not just that. We have to move those voters over into our voter registration system so it’s a lot of tedious work that has to be done.”

Commissioners are also sending a letter to Gainesville commissioners asking to keep precinct splits minimal as they finish their redistricting process.

