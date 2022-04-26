An Alachua girl scout in the Gateway Council was one of 29 girls to receive the gold award

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida girl scout was awarded the organization’s highest award.

Addison Grosz of Alachua was one of 29 girls in the Gateway Council to receive the gold award.

A ceremony was held for the scouts at the FSU Alumni Center in Tallahassee last night.

To earn the award, scouts must complete 80 hours of service hours while working with a team to find a solution to a problem in the community.

