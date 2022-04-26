Advertisement

An Alachua girl scout in the Gateway Council was one of 29 girls to receive the gold award

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 12:57 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida girl scout was awarded the organization’s highest award.

Addison Grosz of Alachua was one of 29 girls in the Gateway Council to receive the gold award.

TRENDING STORY: Broadway star headlines Ocala Civic Theatre fundraising gala

A ceremony was held for the scouts at the FSU Alumni Center in Tallahassee last night.

To earn the award, scouts must complete 80 hours of service hours while working with a team to find a solution to a problem in the community.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Dash camera video of semi crashing into school bus
Dash camera video shows a semi-truck crash into a school bus in Levy County
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Breaking: Gainesville Police investigate deadly shooting at Wawa gas station
Two students are in critical condition after a bus crash in Levy County
Two students are in serious condition after a school bus crash in Levy County
Teen arrested by Ocala police on a first-degree murder charge
Teen arrested by Ocala police on a first-degree murder charge
GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting
BREAKING NEWS: GPD arrests 21-year-old in connection to Wawa shooting

Latest News

An Alachua girl scout in the Gateway Council received the gold award
An Alachua girl scout in the Gateway Council received the gold award
Gold Apple horse given to this years teacher of the year recipient
Marion County public schools’ Teacher of the Year award is given with a new trophy
Marion County public schools’ Teacher of the Year award is given with a new trophy
Marion County public schools’ Teacher of the Year award is given with a new trophy
UPDATE: FHP troopers identify the type of vehicle suspected in hit and run on Waldo Road
UPDATE: FHP troopers identify the type of vehicle suspected in hit and run on Waldo Road