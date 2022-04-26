Advertisement

DCF employee arrested after allegations of elderly abuse

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Department of Children and Families employee was arrested in Alachua County after deputies say she beat disabled adults with a belt.

DCF launched the investigation into abuse at the Easy Living group home.

59-year-old Wanda Thomas is charged with abusing an elderly or disabled adult.

Thomas is an administrative assistant with DCF.

Investigators say she beat at least two residents.

Just days before Thomas was arrested, Gainesville police arrested a DCF investigator caught with child porn.

