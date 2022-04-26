Dead body found at Bo Diddley Plaza

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A body was found at Bo Diddley Plaza.

Gainesville Police Department officers discovered the body of a homeless person in the bushes.

As of right now the cause of and time of death are unknown.

GPD officers say they do not suspect foul play.

