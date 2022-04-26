Florahome 12-year-old injured after being struck by a vehicle

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Florahome boy is in the hospital with broken bones.

He was hit by a reckless driver while walking his dog in Putnam County.

According to officials with Florida Highway Patrol the 12-year-old was walking alongside Tinsley Road when he was struck.

The 21-year-old driver side-swiped a truck before hitting the child and killing the dog he was walking.

The boy is in serious condition at UF Health Shands with two broken legs.

