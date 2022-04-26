Advertisement

Florahome 12-year-old injured after being struck by a vehicle

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Florahome boy is in the hospital with broken bones.

He was hit by a reckless driver while walking his dog in Putnam County.

According to officials with Florida Highway Patrol the 12-year-old was walking alongside Tinsley Road when he was struck.

The 21-year-old driver side-swiped a truck before hitting the child and killing the dog he was walking.

The boy is in serious condition at UF Health Shands with two broken legs.

