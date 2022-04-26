Four Bradford County residents arrested in Starke drug bust

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Four Bradford County residents were arrested in a drug bust on Wednesday.

According to sheriff’s deputies, the Bradford County drug unit and a swat team arrested three men and a woman after executing a raid on Southeast 144th Street in Starke.

Three of the four people are charged with possession of methamphetamines.

TRENDING STORY: Dead body found at Bo Diddley Plaza

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.