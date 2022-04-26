Four Bradford County residents arrested in Starke drug bust
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Four Bradford County residents were arrested in a drug bust on Wednesday.
According to sheriff’s deputies, the Bradford County drug unit and a swat team arrested three men and a woman after executing a raid on Southeast 144th Street in Starke.
Three of the four people are charged with possession of methamphetamines.
