Gainesville Police Officer takes leave of absence to help Ukrainians flee contested areas

Daily recording of the 6 am morning newscast.
By Amber Pellicone
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:34 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Like many others, Christian Hickey has been devastated watching the updates come out of Ukraine during Russia’s invasion.   

“That feeling is extremely hard and that feeling has turned into conviction and a calling for me,” said Hickey.

He’s now sacrificing time away from his job at the Gainesville Police Department and from his wife and three children in order to serve on the ground of eastern Ukraine.

“Every police officer in Gainesville, it’s definitely a calling to be a public servant,” Hickey said.

His calling is now being taken to new heights.  Through his faith and nonprofit organization, Triple A Authority, he and six others have volunteered to bring over supplies and help Ukrainians flee.

“It’s bringing the people from the reality they’re living in and just giving them the message of hope and peace and love and letting them know somebody cares about them,” Hickey said.

He is expected to leave in the coming days and said he will stay for however long as necessary.  GPD is holding his job for him while he takes this leave of absence.  

 “I hope they can feel how real this is, this a real thing there are real people who need out help, significantly in things we take for granted everyday,” Hickey added.

To help Hickey and his family with these efforts, a GoFundMe page has been started.

Next Tuesday we will hear from his wife and a close colleague as Hickey will be featured as TV20′s next Hometown Hero. 

