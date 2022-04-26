Advertisement

Lake City city council members will discuss possibly extending an offer to Glen Adams for the city manager position

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:01 AM EDT
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City council members are having a special meeting.

Members will discuss the possibility of extending an offer to Glen Adams for the city manager position.

Adams was originally up for the position before council members decided to move forward with a candidate Thomas Thomas.

Adams said he is still interested in the role with a salary of $160,000.

This special meeting starts at 6 p.m.

