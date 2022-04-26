Lake City city council members will discuss possibly extending an offer to Glen Adams for the city manager position

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City council members are having a special meeting.

Members will discuss the possibility of extending an offer to Glen Adams for the city manager position.

Adams was originally up for the position before council members decided to move forward with a candidate Thomas Thomas.

Adams said he is still interested in the role with a salary of $160,000.

This special meeting starts at 6 p.m.

