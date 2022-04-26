Marion County public schools’ Teacher of the Year award is given with a new trophy

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s a horse of a different color for Marion County public Schools’ Teacher of the Year and it’s a perfect fit for the horse capital.

This Friday, officials will unveil an acrylic golden apple horse at west port high school in honor of Leah Bender, Teacher of the Year.

From now on, the horse statue will move every year to the school of the next teacher of the year.

TRENDING STORY: A growing Ocala: Changes to roads and how an increased population is impacting schools

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.